Upcoming Events
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Composed for the WCW: A 150th Anniversary Concert
SEPTEMBER 17
Woman’s Club of Wisconsin
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Forty Something!
OCTOBER 30
Bader Concert Hall,
Zelazo Center
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A Hundred Ways: Thanksgiving
NOVEMBER 22
Cathedral of
St. John the Evangelist
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Wanderlust
FEBRUARY 11 & 12
Jan Serr Studio
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Bird is the WErd
MARCH 24 & 25
Jan Serr Studio
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Modern Myths
MAY 12
Milwaukee Art Museum
THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS
THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS
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