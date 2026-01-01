Upcoming Events

  • Composed for the WCW: A 150th Anniversary Concert

    SEPTEMBER 17
    Woman’s Club of Wisconsin

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  • Forty Something!

    OCTOBER 30
    Bader Concert Hall,
    Zelazo Center

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  • A Hundred Ways: Thanksgiving

    NOVEMBER 22
    Cathedral of
    St. John the Evangelist

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  • Wanderlust

    FEBRUARY 11 & 12
    Jan Serr Studio

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  • Bird is the WErd

    MARCH 24 & 25
    Jan Serr Studio

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  • Modern Myths

    MAY 12
    Milwaukee Art Museum

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THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS