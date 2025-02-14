SINGLE TICKETS
Moby Dick; or, The Whale
This Valentine's Day at the Oriental Theatre, Present Music brings you a visually stunning new silent film by MacArthur-winning artist, Wu Tsang, whose work has captivated audiences worldwide. This provocative adaptation of the Herman Melville classic features beautiful artistry and choreography while exploring hidden histories, marginalized narratives, and issues of social class and capitalism.
Live orchestral accompaniment with music composed by Caroline Shaw, Andrew Yee and Asma Maroof explores the novel's subterranean currents.
Georgia Mills, conductor
Update!!! Join us for a cozy post-concert gathering at Beans & Barley, featuring delicious small bites, cash bar and great company!
Media Sponsors: Shepherd Express, WMSE, Radio Milwaukee
Cultural Partners: NŌ Studios, MKE Film, WI LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project, UWM Peck School of the Arts
intO tHe WiLd
Join Present Music for ‘intO tHe WiLd” on March 26th and 27th at the Jan Serr Studio. Our season just got wilder with the announcement of an appearance at the prestigious BIG EARS FESTIVAL in Knoxville TN, so these concerts will not only preview that-- we’ve ADDED an encore performance and CD-release party of Carla Kihlstedt’s “26 Little Deaths”, in time for the Edward Gorey Centennial!
We’ll feature TWO world premieres, one by the fascinating percussionist/composer Andy Akiho, and the other by longtime PM favorite Kamran Ince. And then we'll rock out on David Lang’s version of Steppenwolf's “Born to be Wild”! Lookin' for adventure...
David Bloom, conductor
intO tHe WiLd is sponsored by Jan Serr & John Shannon. Kamran Ince’s work
commissioned by Jan Serr & John Shannon. Andy Akiho’s work commissioned by
Christine Rundblad & Randall Lindert.
Media Sponsors: Shepherd Express and WMSE
intO tHe WiLd
Join Present Music for ‘intO tHe WiLd” on March 26th and 27th at the Jan Serr Studio. Our season just got wilder with the announcement of an appearance at the prestigious BIG EARS FESTIVAL in Knoxville TN, so these concerts will not only preview that-- we’ve ADDED an encore performance and CD-release party of Carla Kihlstedt’s “26 Little Deaths”, in time for the Edward Gorey Centennial!
We’ll feature TWO world premieres, one by the fascinating percussionist/composer Andy Akiho, and the other by longtime PM favorite Kamran Ince. And then we'll rock out on David Lang’s version of Steppenwolf's “Born to be Wild”! Lookin' for adventure...
David Bloom, conductor
intO tHe WiLd is sponsored by Jan Serr & John Shannon. Kamran Ince’s work
commissioned by Jan Serr & John Shannon. Andy Akiho’s work commissioned by
Christine Rundblad & Randall Lindert.
Media Sponsors: Shepherd Express and WMSE
Baroque Pop! with Julia Holter
Join mesmerizing indie singer Julia Holter down at the crossroads— where pop, classical, and the avant-garde meet! This Utopian blend of genres has influenced music for decades, and we’ll highlight that convergence with Julia’s original music, a profoundly personal work by Alex Temple, and a world premiere by the irrepressible Viet Cuong. We’re turning the volume up to “11” for this one!
Deanna Tham, conductor
In conjunction with Milwaukee Art Museum exhibit, “Baroque Spain”
Media Sponsors: Shepherd Express and WMSE
phil kline’s Unsilent Night
phil kline’s Unsilent Night
Present Music is joining forces with the Brady Street Area Association for the luminous “Unsilent Night”! This unique public performance transforms the streets into a mystical parade of boomboxes and smartphones, creating a shifting, shimmering sound sculpture where everyone gets to participate. Best of all, it’s FREE and family-friendly, coinciding with the magical debut of Brady’s new European-inspired street decorations.
Concert for Peace
MacArthur ‘Genius Grant’ winner Courtney Bryan’s “Sanctum” headlines this annual Thanksgiving concert — a powerful piece infused with gospel influences and a call for unity against brutality. Michael Kropf’s moving violin concerto, “Moses in Nederland,” featuring Sabrina Tabby, echoes Yiddish tunes and poetry from Nazi-occupied Holland. This program is anchored by the powerful Little Priest Singers. David Bloom, conductor Complementary reception to follow Concert for Peace
Holy Lift Off! with Claire Chase
Join flutist extraordinaire Claire Chase for a cosmic journey with iconic minimalist Terry Riley’s new masterpiece, “The Holy Liftoff!”. Several years in the making, this work sprang from the pages of Riley’s sketchbook, brimming with colorful drawings of “angels andv flying creatures. All the energies… rising up into a surrealistic skyscape”. It’s a Happening!
PM Underground
2 Shows!
This year, on Indigenous Peoples Day, Raven Chacon, Shara Nova, and Carla Kihlstedt will join Present Music for a special event in the hand-dug Historic Miller Caves.
Grammy-nominated indie singer/composer Shara Nova will perform her latest My Brightest Diamond songs with PM musicians. Composer Raven Chacon made his mark here in 2021 with his Pulitzer Prize winning “Voiceless Mass”, and we will give the Milwaukee premiere of a new work to be included in a soon-to-be-released CD of his music.
There will be a beer and a catered reception by La Merenda in the Stein Hall between shows, where you can meet artists, hear some relevant history about the site, and preview the upcoming season.
Subscriber and Donor $125
Non-subscriber $150
Please Note:
Each concert offers an intimate experience with limited seating of only 50 guests for this exclusive fundraising event.
Concert no.1
Doors open: 6pm
Concert starts: 6:30pm
Recording Fundraiser and Reception in Stein Hall : 7:30-8:30pm
Concert no.2
Doors open: 7pm
Recording Fundraiser and Reception in Stein Hall : 7:30-8:30pm
Concert: 8:30-9:30pm
Miller Caves is accessible through 3 sets of stairs (totaling 14 steps). Please contact Present Music for assistance with wheelchairs.