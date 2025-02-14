This Valentine's Day at the Oriental Theatre, Present Music brings you a visually stunning new silent film by MacArthur-winning artist, Wu Tsang, whose work has captivated audiences worldwide. This provocative adaptation of the Herman Melville classic features beautiful artistry and choreography while exploring hidden histories, marginalized narratives, and issues of social class and capitalism.

Live orchestral accompaniment with music composed by Caroline Shaw, Andrew Yee and Asma Maroof explores the novel's subterranean currents.

Georgia Mills, conductor

Update!!! Join us for a cozy post-concert gathering at Beans & Barley, featuring delicious small bites, cash bar and great company!

